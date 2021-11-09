Forza Horizon 5 player pulls off a miraculous stunt that was totally on purpose

Forza Horizon 5 has only been officially out for about a day, and it already has one of the best accidental stunts we've ever seen.

Reddit user Zang1996 shared their supremely unlikely triumph in video form on the Xbox Series X subreddit. They say they were going for a personal best when their attempt went off the rails, even more than it was supposed to. The video shows them racing up a hillside doing a cool 215 miles per hour when they get some air a little too early, sending their car bouncing off the upcoming ramp like an acrobat off a trampoline.

It's at this point that the laws of physics throw up their hands and storm out of the room, with the car proceeding to do a half backflip that leads into no less than 4 aileron rolls (or at least they would be aileron rolls if cars had ailerons). Zang1996 then proceeds to land the car in reverse before coming to a safe and controlled stop in some bushes, racking up a Danger Sign of 2,066.03 feet for a 3-star score - which seems like pretty stingy grading to us, but we're not the Horizon Festival judging committee.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One. If you have Xbox Game Pass, you can play the whole thing for free as part of your membership, but if you need a little more convincing that it's worth your time first, you should check out our 5-star Forza Horizon 5 review .

