Here's every Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass item

Want to see every Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass item? Yeah you do. There are 114 Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass items to collect in season 1 - 100 emotes, loading screens, wraps and more, as well as some extra styles and skins to unlock for certain characters. And you can see them all up there in our video showing them off in all their glory.

There's a lot of changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 and the Fortnite Battle Pass is one of them. It's more streamlined this time with a simple progression of single items in the Battle Pass but new ways to level up, earn rewards, complete missions and Fortnite Achievements.

How easy it'll be to unlock all 114 items in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass remains to be seen with all the new systems in place. At least there's all of Season 1 to do it and you can always buy a few levels if you're feeling lazy or just have the cash to splash.

