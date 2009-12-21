Fireball review

Ever wished basketball was a bloodsport?



In Fireball’s titular sport/fight mash-up, first basket wins and it doesn’t matter how many heads get smashed scoring it. It’s true, Thanakorn Pongsuwan’s kickboxing-flickwith- a-twist does sound like fun, an old-school JCVD-style brawl-fest.



Paper-thin revenge plot? Check. Loopy set-pieces? How about a team clutching spiked iron bars? But action purists hoping for the new Ong-Bak will be disappointed.



Lead Preeti Barameeanat is a local pop sensation, cast for presence rather than muay Thai technique. And the ball games are so over-edited and CGI-embellished, it’s like watching a hardcore version of Quidditch.