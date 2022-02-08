Final Fantasy Origin turns PLAY’s cover to chaos

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin might be on the cover of PLAY 11, but there’s no reason to feel like a stranger in our own little corner of PlayStation paradise. We go big on all things Final Fantasy, from the upcoming Soulslike, the original game, and even Final Fantasy VII Remake-2. We also dig into PSVR2’s big reveal, revisit the history of lightguns, shine a light on the biggest upcoming indies, and way more.

Subscribe to PLAY Magazine here to save on the cover price, get exclusive covers, and have it delivered to your door or device every month.

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

(Image credit: Future)

Helmed by Team Ninja, Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin manages to merge the energy of classic Final Fantasy with the likes of Ninja Gaiden and Nioh. We speak with the developers about how it all came together, including Square Enix’s Tetsuya Nomura. From getting the combat right, to implementing easier difficulty modes, everything you need to know about the surprising spin-off is here.

Final Fantasy VII Remake-2

(Image credit: Future)

The original Final Fantasy VII turns 25 years old. It’s a perfect time to revisit the Compilation Of Final Fantasy VII and take a look at how Final Fantasy VII Remake’s upcoming sequel might play. Combining recent developer comments with our own insights, we go over all the known details about the game, some big theories, and what we’d love to see. Yes, there are screenshots of Genesis and a full-page piece of Tsviet art from Dirge Of Cerberus in a gaming magazine in 2022. What a time to be alive.

The Indie Mixtape ‘22

(Image credit: Future)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk kicks off this year’s first Indie Mixtape. We highlight 21 of the biggest smallest games on the horizon, with brand new access from playing early builds to talking to the devs about their processes. As well as Cyberfunk, we also detail Wayward Strand, Bigsnax, Afterlove EP, Tchia, We Are OFK, and more!

PSVR2

(Image credit: Future)

Img

Not only will youtube be holding orb-shaped controllers, but the headset has haptics that will make your face feel the presence of objects. It sounds pretty wild, but we dig into all the newly announced specs for PSVR2, as well as Horizon Call Of The Mountain, a VR game set in the Horizonverse.

DNF Duel

(Image credit: Future)

From the developers of Dragon Ball FighterZ and Guilty Gear comes a fighter based on… Dungeon Fighter Online? If you’ve not heard of it, then that’s no problem because it’s one of the most profitable PC games around and doesn’t need your money too. As a fighter, DNF Duel brings some interesting ideas to the table with how it uses skills, and trades off different types of metre to power specific attacks. We go hands-on with it so we can explain it, so step into the ring with us.

RetroStation

(Image credit: Future)

As far as plastic peripherals go lightguns are among the best. In RetroStation this month, we dust off a bunch of them to revisit games from PS1 to PS3, charting some of the most important moments in the process of bringing the arcade to the home, from the highs to the lows. Plus, we give the original Uncharted another go (on PS3, no less), celebrate 10 years of the PS Vita, and dive into Breath Of Fire IV.

(Image credit: Future)

For more unrivalled developer access to the hottest PS5, PS4, and PSVR games, why not subscribe to PLAY Magazine? You'll save on the cover price and have your copy delivered to your door (or device) each month, complete with exclusive subscriber covers. It’s a big saving for a tome that covers PlayStation past, present, and future every month, so consider helping us keep the train going.

You can subscribe to the print edition, digital version, or save even more with the print/digital bundle – whatever you choose, you’ll be receiving an unprecedented trove of dedicated PlayStation coverage every month.