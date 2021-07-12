Final Fantasy 14 just ran out of digital copies after a massive spike in players

Final Fantasy 14 is so popular that it just ran out of online PC stock.

As you can see from the post below, via official Final Fantasy 14 subreddit, the Square Enix storefront actually sold out of PC versions of the hit MMO this past weekend. We've heard of games being popular before, but surely this takes the cake, especially with Final Fantasy 14 being over eight years old at this point.

As for why Final Fantasy 14 just ran out of stock, it's recently had a massive surge in players. Square Enix's hit MMO just broke its concurrent player record on Steam (via PC Gamer), topping 47,000 players, which beats out the previous record of just over 41,000 players. Those are some seriously impressive stats for a game that's been out for nearly a decade now.

As one user elaborates on in the replies to the original subreddit post just above, the Square Enix store hasn't technically run out of stock. What's happened here is that the storefront has burned through all of its pre-generated codes for the PC version of the game, therefore registering as "out of stock" and halting sales for PC customers until more codes can be generated.

It's a strange situation, no doubt. You can't help but wonder just how many pre-generated codes for Final Fantasy 14 were assigned to the Square Enix storefront, and how quickly they all sold after being allotted. We've contacted Square Enix for comment on the whole situation, and will update this piece should we receive any additional information.

In other Final Fantasy 14-related news, the benchmark software for the forthcoming Endwalker expansion is now live and available for download on PC. If you're unfamiliar with the concept, this software from Square Enix basically tells you whether your rig can handle the Endwalker expansion when it launches later this year. Anyone on PC can download the new software right now.

Speaking of Endwalker, we don't have too long to wait now until the next major expansion for Final Fantasy 14 arrives, as Endwalker launches later this year on November 23. It's been one hell of a road over the last eight years, as we've ventured through A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers with our companions, but with Endwalker being billed as the "final chapter in the tale of this star," could things be coming to a dramatic close for our beloved Scions later this year?

