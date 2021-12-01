New Final Fantasy 14 6.0 patch notes herald the arrival of Endwalker

Final Fantasy 14 6.0 patch notes are here to herald Endwalker's imminent launch later this week.

The slate of preliminary patch notes went live earlier today on the Final Fantasy 14 Lodestone. As you might expect from the patch that'll introduce Endwalker in an early access state later this week on December 3, the new patch notes are absolutely gargantuan, and they don't even detail all the new content featured in Endwalker.

The new notes from Square Enix stress that some details are held back due to spoilers for the new expansion. Nonetheless, there's a look at several new cities featured in Endwalker, including Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han, as well as field areas including Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemald, and Mare Lamentorum.

The new 6.0 patch notes also tease the arrival of four new Dungeons with Endwalker. Right now, the Dungeons aren't actually named in the patch notes, but from the looks of things, we'll be venturing to a factory, forest, and frozen wasteland in three of them. The fourth is recognizable as the Tower of Zot, a Dungeon that was available in the Endwalker preview earlier this year.

There are also details you'd naturally expect if you've been keeping up to date with Endwalker's contents. The level cap will rise to 90 for all players with the new expansion, the male Viera will join the game as a brand new playable race, and the Reaper and Sage jobs join the fray (both of which begin at level 70).

There's also a very long list of improvements made to Final Fantasy 14 outside of the Endwalker expansion. The 6.0 update also sees the arrival of the Residential District in Ishgard, for example, and the number of Aether Currents throughout Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers has been reduced.

There's not long now until we can finally experience the full climactic Endwalker expansion for ourselves, when it enters early access for pre-order players later this week on December 3. For those who aren't pre-ordering Endwalker, it'll launch for everyone else early next week on December 7.

