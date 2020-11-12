FIFA Playtime will let FIFA players set limits on how much they play or pay

FIFA Playtime is heading to FIFA 21 and will allow players to set limits on the amount they play or spend in-game.



The new feature is one of the first major implementations of EA's Positive Play Charter. Its introduction in FIFA 21 will let players check on how much time they spend in-game, and set limits on the number of games they play, how many FIFA points they can purchase, and the number of packs that can be opened with FUT coins (currency earned in-game) or FUT points (which is a currency you buy as a micro-transaction).

The idea behind FIFA Playtime is to help parents monitor their child's activity in-game, as well as allowing players to set limits they're comfortable with. On top of this, in a post shared with GamesRadar, EA promise to continue to monitor and evolve this feature to help the community find a better gaming balance.

As we reported earlier in the year, EA's Positive Play Charter is an initiative to help combat toxic gameplay online, as well as making sure "our games and services are an enjoyable experience for all players". With FIFA Playtime though, EA is also looking to introduce steps themselves that will help their games become more welcoming for new players, as well as safer for parents who want to set safe limits for their children.



Of course, the ability to see how much time you spend in-game is also going to be handy when it comes to seeing just how many virtual matches we can fit in when FIFA 21 launches on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on December 4.

