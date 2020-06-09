FIFA 20 and Gears 5 add Black Lives Matter in-game messages

If you log on to FIFA 20 or Gears 5 today you'll be greeted with a Black Lives Matter in-game message. The FIFA 20 message pops up at the initial game startup, whereas the Gears 5 message can be found under the Gears News section on the homepage.

"The deep-rooted and systemic racial discrimination that is still unquestionably present towards the African-American/Black community is unacceptable," the FIFA 20 statement reads. "Racism, whether from an individual or an institution, should not exist in our society. We stand with all of our African-American/Black players, families, friends, colleagues, and partners in our commitment to fighting racism and social injustice."

EA is also giving out No Room for Racism club items again to all FIFA Team Ultimate players. The kits, which are based on real ones from the Premier League that debuted last October, feature black shorts and a black and white top with "no room for racism" emblazoned down the front. EA Sports has also recently announced a commitment to actively monitor and remove individuals who "perpetuate racist, xenophobic, homophobic, or sexist behaviors in our games."

The Gears 5 message has some of the expected Gears edge to it: "#BlackLivesMatter. Stop the bullshit. Equal justice under the law." It then goes on to state that Microsoft has pledged $1.5 million to the Black Lives Matter Foundation, Equal Justice Initiative, Innocence Project, The Leadership Conference, Minnesota Freedom Fund and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund (each organization will get $250,000). Microsoft will also match employee donations by 100% as well.