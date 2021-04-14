New Fast and Furious 9 trailer brings rocket cars to the franchise

The new Fast and Furious 9 trailer is a love letter to the series – from its humble, Han-shaped beginnings through to its emergence as a multi-billion-dollar action franchise. It’s all here, in one glorious, high-octane package.

Yet, F9 dares to go bigger and pushes the envelope further than ever before. Everything from flying cars, to rocket cars, dramatic returns, and even Helen Mirren going for a spin all feature in one of the final pit-stops before the summer blockbuster goes on the road to theaters this June.

But Fast and Furious, first and foremost, is about family. F9 doesn’t forget its roots, as Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto comes face to face (and gun to gun) with his little brother Jakob (John Cena). The younger Toretto even has access to a flying car – a vehicle only topped by the rocket-propelled Pontiac Fiero that soars through the air in a later scene.

Then in comes the magnets. Director Justin Lin is returning to the series for the first time since 2013’s Fast and Furious 6 and it’s clear he’s been bursting with creative ideas ever since.

One major set-piece sees the Fast crew – including a returning Han, whose ‘death’ we’re still no closer to finding out about – toying around with magnets and dragging an entire car through a building. Better still, it all looks practical – this is by no means CGIgeddon.

The action, when coupled with the bound-by-blood personal story and a series’ worth of characters coming together for one last hurrah is sure to set motors running. On this evidence, F9 looks set to leave every other Fast and Furious film in the dust.

Fast and Furious 9, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Sung Kang, Tyreese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Helen Mirren is out June 25 in the US and July 8 in the UK.