Fantastic Four hits delays on the way to comic books' 60th Anniversary

Kang (and all his variants) return to Marvel Comics this fall for a showdown with the Fantastic Four for their 60th anniversary - but that showdown is being delayed, as is the issue leading up to it.

Fantastic Four #34 cover (Image credit: Mark Brooks (Marvel Comics))

Fantastic Four #34 was scheduled to go on sale July 14, but was delayed at the last minute - with it now penciled in for a July 28 release. Whatever affected it is seemingly spreading, as Fantastic Four #35 has been postponed until September 1 - meaning no issue from Marvel's First Family in August at all.

This isn't the first bump on the road for Fantastic Four this year - Fantastic Four #30 and Fantastic Four #33 were also delayed (five weeks and two weeks, respectively).

Fantastic Four #34 is the finale of the current 'The Bride of Doom' storyline, where the Richards family was roped into being part of the wedding party for the marriage of Doctor Doom and his wife-to-be, Victorious. The wedding went awry when Victorious revealed that she and the Human Torch had a fling, leading Doom to renounce his vow for peace and take up arms once again against the Fantastic Four.

Fantastic Four #35 cover (Image credit: Mark Brooks (Marvel Comics))

Following that, September 1's Fantastic Four #35 will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the team and title. This anthology issue will have a Kang-centric lead story by series writer Dan Slott and guest artist John Romita Jr., along with a new look at the team's origin by returning writer Mark Waid and guest artist Paul Renaud.

"The entire Kang bloodline is out to destroy every era of the Fantastic Four!," reads Marvel's description of Fantastic Four #35. "How can Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny hope to survive simultaneous attacks across their lifetimes by Rama Tut, the Scarlet Centurion, Kang the Conqueror, and Kang’s final descendant, the sinister Scion?!"

Kang is on the minds of many people given Jonathan Majors' debut as the Kang variant He Who Remains in the season finale of Disney Plus' Loki. This Fantastic Four issue will be preceded by the launch of the first solo series for the villain, Kang the Conqueror .