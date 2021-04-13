Fan demake shows off The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as a Gameboy Color game

A fan-made demake project shows us what The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild would have looked like on the Gameboy Color.

The demake video was posted to YouTube by Ohana Studio, a single-person developer which previously released a GBC-style Zelda-inspired game called The Tides of Time.

Fans of classic Gameboy Color Zelda titles like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening will feel a wave of nostalgia wash over them watching this video, which shows Link battling beasties, hunting wildlife, picking up new weapons off fallen foes, and cutting down bushes looking for Rupees.

If you’re hoping play though, we’re afraid you’re out of luck. The video was made to show off what The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild would look like on the Gameboy Color, but it’s not a full game. A couple of areas are shown off in the video including the High Plateau where you start in Breath of the Wild, along with the Gerudo desert. The creator has stated that they’re considering swapping the assets and releasing the game as a non-Zelda, standalone RPG though.

It seems like Nintendo fans have a serious case of nostalgia for older consoles recently, as this is the second Nintendo demake we’ve seen in the past week. Last week we reported on a Super Mario Odyssey demake that showed what the game would have looked like on the NES.

If you’re hankering for more Zelda-style adventures and can’t wait for Breath of the Wild sequel, then check out our list of games like Zelda.