Fallout 76 Wastelanders launch trailer makes a compelling argument to return to Bethesda's online RPG next week

Fallout 76 Wastelanders is almost here, and developer Bethesda has released a new launch trailer to celebrate the impending rollout of the upcoming expansion to its online RPG.

Wastelanders, which launches as a free update to all Fallout 76 players across PC, PS4, and Xbox One next week, is promising a total overhaul of Bethesda's first multiplayer Fallout spin-off, after the game originally launched in late 2018 to a mixed reception, and you can check out the trailer below to get a taste of what the expansion is offering.

With the addition of fully voiced NPCs, companions, a reputation system, choice based storytelling, and a completely revamped main campaign, Fallout 76 Wastelanders could be exactly the kind of turnaround that the game has been in sore need of for the last 18 months.

The update was originally scheduled to launch on April 7, but the impact of stay-at-home measures brought about by Coronavirus meant Bethesda had to push back Wastelanders' release by one week. It will now arrive next Tuesday, April 14.

Hopefully the launch trailer above is enough to win back lapsed fans and bring in new players for Fallout 76, which also launched Fallout 1st earlier this year; a paid subscription service providing in-game bonuses such as private servers to those willing to cough up $99/£99 a year.

For more Fallout 76 news, including our impressions of Wastelanders in the coming weeks, be sure to stay tuned to GamesRadar+.

