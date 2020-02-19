Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Supergirl actor Carl Lumbly cast in upcoming Disney Plus series

An actor from DC's Supergirl has been cast in Marvel's upcoming Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Unfortunately, this isn't a crazy multiverse mishap that has led to the two superhero universes crossing over – but simply an actor being cast in the two separate roles.

Carl Lumbly, who plays M'yrnn J'onzz on Supergirl and recently appeared in Doctor Sleep, has been cast in an unknown role. Deadline made the announcement and also speculates that the actor could potentially play Isaiah Bradley, a person who went through a similar Super-Soldier program to Captain America.

In the comics, Isaiah becomes an icon within the African-American community and receives fictional visits from Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Angela Davis, and Nelson Mandela. Lumbly himself is something of a superhero icon. Not only has the actor appeared in Supergirl, but he also voiced Martian Manhunter in the acclaimed animated Justice League series and played the leading role in Sam Raimi's short-lived series M.A.N.T.I.S.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is part of Marvel Phase 4, will debut on Disney Plus in August 2020 and will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their MCU roles. Daniel Bruhl's Baron Zemo is also set to return.

Catch up on the MCU with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.