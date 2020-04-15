F1 2020 will drop for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia this July with a new team management mode

F1 2020 is coming this summer for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC, according to an official announcement from developer Codemasters. Check out the announcement trailer below:

The latest game in the series will drop on 10 July this year and will include a brand-new mode called My Team, which will let players create their own F1 team to join the official 2020 line-up. There's also a new driver-manager experience that will make you feel like you're a part of the F1 world.

F1 2020 will also offer three different season lengths: the original complete 22-race season, and shorter 10-race and 16-race seasons, which will include the Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort. There's also a special Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition of F1 2020 which will include the iconic German driver as a playable character, with four of his most famous cars (including his Ferrari F1-2000 and 1995 Benetton B195), driver customization options, and a special podium celebration. If you pre-order the Schumacher Deluxe Edition or the special F1 2020: F1 Seventy Edition, you'll get an exclusive set of in-game items. A limited edition steelbook will be available at certain retailers, as well.

As far as offline multiplayer goes, two-player split-screen will be available for you to enjoy with a friend, with options designed to help new players adjust to F1 racing. Don't fret, as the core F1 and F2 racing modes will be as difficult as always. "As huge fans of F1, we continue to innovate and develop game modes that bring players even closer to the real-world sport," says game director Lee Mather in the official announcement. "The additions reduce both the difficulty and time barrier to entry while retaining the car handling that our simulation players love.”