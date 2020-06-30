Explore DC's Metalverse in an ornate map illustrated by a professional cartographer

Professional cartographer Jared Blando has illustrated an ornate map of the remade world of DC's Dark Nights: Death Metal event. The publisher has shared a copy of it it with us, here:

(Image credit: Jared Blando (DC))

"It not only builds on things you would expect, that had a big impact on the DCU, but also things that we think should have had a bigger impact than they did," Snyder told Newsarama about Death Metal earlier this year. "And we’re building something that makes it all make sense - a gigantic, epic crescendo to this era of DC comics that says 'everything you read matters.' That's the Post-It on my computer right now."

A less detailed map was published in the credits page of the recent Dark Knights: Death Metal #1, but Blando's version expands on that greatly.

Blando's expanded map will be published in the Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook on sale August 18, but DC's also shared an interactive map on their website where fans can hover over portions of the map to learn more about the story.

Blando began working with DC recently creating maps for the Black Label series The Last God.

Death Metal #1 debuted June 16. Check out Newsarama's extensive breakdown of the issue as well as our review.

"Slamming together threads from the original Dark Nights: Metal, his wide-ranging run on Justice League, and even lingering developments from Doomsday Clock, longtime Bat-writer Scott Snyder saddles up with artist Greg Capullo once more for Dark Nights: Death Metal," begins Newsarama's review by David Pepose.



"Continuing the saga of the Batman Who Laughs, Death Metal is as dense as it is wildly over-the-top, as Snyder and Capullo aim for maximum fan service with every page and plot point."

Death Metal #2 is due out July 16, and DC has shared a preview of what to expect.