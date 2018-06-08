"Expect the unexpected": Game of Thrones season 8 won't have a happy ending, says Gilly

We kinda had an inkling that Game of Thrones season 8 wouldn’t exactly end on a rousing, high note but still. Hannah Murray, better known as Gilly in the show, has revealed what’s to come in the final set of episodes – and it all sounds incredibly soul-crushing. Will anyone make it out in one piece?

Speaking to Winter is Coming, everyone’s favourite Wildling-turned-Sam Tarly beloved has us all a little bit worried, as she described what could possibly be the nearest we’ve been given to having the show’s final moments described to us.

“I knew to expect the unexpected,” Murray says. “Anything that felt too obvious to me I knew was not going to be what [happened]. So, there were certain things where I was like, ‘Well, it can’t be that but I don’t know what it is going to be.’ It’s not like a fairytale happy ending by any means at all.”

Welp. Sure, it certainly chimes with Emilia Clarke feeling the worse for wear after her final Game of Thrones scene but this just sounds straight-up ominous. For one thing, Gilly and Sam – one of the few normal relationships on the show – might not survive the Long Winter. Because those two riding off into the sunset most certainly falls under the “too obvious” category.

However, it’s the call to arms to expect an unexpected finale that’s the most interesting tidbit from Murray’s interview. Fan theories and speculation always come close (or close enough) to revealing what happens and, arguably, we haven’t been too shocked by anything since The Red Wedding because of it. Are we about to get something that’ll top that? I’d bet all the money in the Iron Bank on it.