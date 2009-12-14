Exclusive: See our Shaun Of The Dead photoshoot

Back in November, Total Film assembled at a secret location somewhere in London for a photoshoot to die for.

Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Edgar Wright, the team behind our Comedy of the Decade, Shaun of the Dead , hit the stage suited, booted and cracking so many jokes that the undead legions (lovely volunteers comprised of TF staff and friends) were breaking character and laughing so hard the photographer couldn't get a shot.

Thankfully, the zombies held it together long enough to produce these great images, which feature in the Total Film End-Of-Decade Special Issue, out Thursday 17 December...

Did you spot your favourite TF staff member?

Portrait: Alex Lake Stylist: Hester Brodie Hair/Make-Up: Sara Clark, Lindsay Brown, Nadine O'Toole