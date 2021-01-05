Everspace 2 gets a new early access release date and trailer after delaying away from Cyberpunk

Everspace 2 has a new early access release date and trailer after it was delayed to give Cyberpunk 2077 's arrival a wide berth.

The new Everspace 2 early access release date is set for January 18, 2021 on Steam and GOG, with a full release planned for the first half of 2022. While it carries forward the fast-paced space combat from the original game, Everspace 2 trades out its roguelike structure in favor of an open-world campaign spanning multiple star systems.

Space pilots, get excited for EVERSPACE 2 launching in @Steam #EarlyAccess and @GOGcom #GamesInDevelopment on January 18 🚀🪐👀Wishlist at:https://t.co/ALtPzbuUtJhttps://t.co/lWbngONEc1https://t.co/qQsyygUF1h#space #scifi #indiegames #indiedev #UE4 #PCgamingJanuary 5, 2021

At launch, developer Rockfish says the first 12-ish hours of the campaign will feature professional voice acting (I believe the rest are robo-voiced placeholders, which is still fun in its own way). You can expect "at least 25 hours of gameplay" with combat, exploration, mining, puzzles, crafting, helpful companion pilots, and more. And yes, you can just chill out and play the galactic commodities market if you want to go the trade route, but you'll want to keep your lasers warmed up just in case any pirates get funny ideas about cutting you out of the market.

If you want to give it a try while you wait, you can download an Everspace 2 demo on Steam - it's pulled from a prototype version that's even earlier than early access, but it will still give you a feel for how it plays. Everspace 2 will be $39.99 / £31.99 in early access, with a price increase planned for its full release.