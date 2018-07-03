Evangeline Lilly reveals which has the more controversial ending: Avengers: Infinity War or Lost

Both dominated the discourse for entirely different reasons – the Avengers: Infinity War ending and Lost’s finale both set tongues wagging thanks to its twists, turns, and all the rest. Inevitably, a lot of fans weighed in too, but which was the most controversial ending in the mind of someone closely associated with both - Evangeline Lilly?

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Lilly, who’s moving to the forefront of the MCU as Wasp in new Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp, was unequivocal when faced with the question over which of Infinity War or Lost’s endings were most controversial: “Lost.” If only the show itself, which ran from 2004 to 2010 and starred Lilly as the conflicted Kate Austen, was so straightforward…

If you’ve seen it – no spoilers here, folks – then you might know why. Compared to Thanos’ apocalyptic snap, things were a lot more, let’s just say, muddled. Lilly agrees, too, saying: “The end of Infinity War devastated people, but I think the end of Lost was controversial,” before continuing, “Like, people either loved it or they hated it. They were confused about it, they didn’t really understand what happened. I think it’s pretty clear what happened at the end of Infinity War.”

Do you agree with that? Personally, I loved the Lost ending, but could definitely see why it’s so controversial. It was permanent, too. Despite talks of a Lost revival, you knew that was it. For the likes of Black Panther and Spidey, you get the sneaking suspicion that they’ll still be around for years to come despite what happened in Avengers: Infinity War. Unless Avengers 4 goes a completely different route, that is. That would make the reaction to the Lost ending look positively happy by comparison.

It could've been worse. Lost was originally going to end on an erupting volcano. Imagine that.