Enjoy Rainbow Six Siege for free for a whole week

Starting August 28 and lasting for an entire week, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege will be free to download and enjoy. No matter what platform you play on (PC, PS4 or Xbox One), you can get your hands on it for nothing. And it won't be a truncated version of the game, either, as all maps, modes, and Operators will be available.

Rainbow Six Siege may have debuted in 2015, but a constant array of updates and expansion packs (from the addition of dozens of operators and the frequent community events) have extended the game's playability and kept gamers involved. Ubisoft has even stated that they want to continue to update the game rather than releasing a sequel, suggesting it could even be supported on the next generation of consoles (yup, Siege could be on Xbox Project Scarlett and the PS5 ).

Ubisoft announced a spinoff game called Rainbow Six Quarantine at E3 2019, which will reportedly be a cooperative campaign-based PvE title, rather than Rainbow Six Siege's PvP gameplay.

Players enjoying the free version of Rainbow Six Siege, which coincides with the new season called Operation Ember Rise, will be able to play online with anyone who owns the game, or any others enjoying the free week. And after the free week concludes on September 3, Rainbow Six Siege will be available at a discounted price on all platforms. So if that free week gets you hooked, you'll be able to purchase the game and keep it for as long as you'd like. And with Ubisoft's frequent updates, it seems like it'll be a long time.