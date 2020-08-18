EA Play is the new name for all EA subscription services

The subscription services EA Access and Origin Access Basic are now known as EA Play, with Origin Access Premier called EA Play Pro, according to a press release from the company. EA Play will also launch on Steam PC on August 31, adding a fourth platform to the service.

The services are also getting a fresh new look, although subscribers will still enjoy the same benefits, including trials of new EA games and 10% off all digital purchases. According to the press release, there are more benefits to joining the newly branded EA Play that will arrive in the coming months, including exclusive in-game challenges and monthly reward drops for members playing select titles.

Those perks include:

Madden 21 players will get to start their season early on August 21, and enjoy EA Play challenges, a launch-day pack for Madden Ultimate Team, three gold team fantasy packs a month, and more

FIFA 21 players will get early access to the trial starting October 1, including pre-launch challenges that will unlock bonuses and additional benefits

Star Wars: Squadrons players will get in-game perks with vanity items like bonus helmets and paint jobs.

EA Play and EA Play Pro members will also get to try out selected new release games for up to ten hours, with the save progress transferring to a purchase of the full game. An EA Play membership is $4.99 a month, while an EA Play Pro membership is $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.