E3 2010: Why wait? E3's hottest games reviewed NOW – Wednesday edition

Once again, E3 is here to fill our hearts and souls with dreams of amazing games we’ll get to play at some point in the distant future. And once again the horrifying potential for tragedy exists – these games may actually not be fantastic. So, once again we’ve stepped up and tapped into the future to determine what scores these games will ultimately get. So don’t worry – just read on. We guarantee beyond all shadow of a doubt that these scores are 100% accurate. To within 10 points, at least.

Marvel vs Capcom 3

Within a few short matches of this 3-on-3 seizure –scrapper we knew it was up for game of the show. The simplified controls take the best parts of previous Vs games and blend them into something totally new yet immediately familiar to longtime players. Even with this streamlined input, the combos and reality-breaking super moves still impress and we can’t imagine a single hardcore fighting fan being upset. Don’t know your launch attacks from your curly mustaches? Doesn’t matter – all the Marvel and Capcom love will undoubtedly offer something for just about everyone. In short, even if you never cared before, you need to see and play it to make sure your stance hasn’t changed.

Score: 9

Score: 9

Score: 9