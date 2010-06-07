E3 2010: List of confirmed and unconfirmed games

E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) begins on June 15, and while the show is not open to the public, GamesRadar will be there in force, telling you about all the new games that matter, directly from the show-floor.

The general trend is that game publishers use E3 to announce new games, as well as demo early versions of already revealed titles. Before the show, lists of games 'confirmed' for E3 are distributed - but we all know they only tell half the story. Our list features both the 100% confirmed (and thus slightly boring) but also the unconfirmed (and thus doubly exciting).

Three things to note:

1. We will be updating this as we hear about any new games.

2. Any games marked in RED are unconfirmed and at this stage should be seen as conjecture, speculation, rumour etc.

3. Given that the vast majority of game publishers are working on Natal and Move titles, this list will probably become substantially longer. Many of these titles are unlikely to be fully-fledged box releases, and more likely distributed via XBLA and PSN.

2K Games

New Bioshock

Mafia II (PC, PS3, 360)

Mafia II Collector's Edition (PC, PS3, 360)

Sid Meier's Civilization V (PC)

Spec Ops: The Line (PC, PS3, 360)

X-COM (PC, 360)

505 Games

Grease (DS, Wii)

Naughty Bear (PS3, 360)

Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops (PS3, PC, 360, Wii)

Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock (PS3, 360, Wii)

New DJ Hero

New Bond game (possibly titled 007 Bloodstone)

New Bungie game

GoldenEye Wii

Singularity

Bethesda

Brink (PC, PS3, 360)

Fallout: New Vegas (PS3, PC, 360)

Hunted: The Demon's Forge (PC, PS3, 360)

Rage (PC, PS3)

Elder Scrolls V

Capcom

Dead Rising 2 (PS3, PC, 360)

Marvel vs. Capcom 3: The Fate of Two Worlds (PS3, 360)

Okamiden (DS)

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 (PS3, 360)

Sengoku Basara: Samurai Heroes (PS3, 360)

Ghost Trick (DS)

Moto GP 2009/10 (PS3, 360)



cdv Software Entertainment

Divinity II: Flames of Vengeance (PC, 360)

Codemasters

Bodycount (PS3, 360)

F1 2010 (PC, PS3, 360)

D3 Publisher

Ben 10 Ultimate Alien: Cosmic Destruction (DS, PSP, 360)

Ben 10: Ultimate Alien (Wii)

Disney Interactive Studios

Epic Mickey (Wii)

Guilty Party (Wii)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Armada of the Damned (PC, PS3, 360)

Toy Story 3: The Video Game (PC, PS3, 360)

Tron Evolution (PC, PS3)

Tron: Legacy (iPhone)

DreamCatcher Interactive

Arcania: Gothic IV (PC, PS3, 360)

DTP (Digital Entertainment Pool)

Drakensang: Phileasson's Secret (PC)

Electronic Arts

New Mass Effect

New Insomniac game

New Battlefield Bad Company

New Mirror's Edge

APB: All Points Bulletin (PC)

Bulletstorm (PS3, PC, 360)

Crysis 2 (PS3, PC, 360)

Dead Space 2 (PS3, PC, 360)

EA Sports Active 2.0 (Wii)

EA Sports MMA (PS3, 360)

FIFA Soccer 11 (DS, PC, PS3, PSP, 360, Wii)

Madden NFL 11 (PS2, PS3, PC, 360, Wii, PSP)

Medal of Honor (PC, PS3, 360)

NBA Jam (Wii)

NCAA Football 11(PS2, PS3, 360)

NHL 11(PS3, 360)

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 11(PS3, Wii, 360)

En Masse Entertainment

Tera (PC)

Hudson Soft

BEYBLADE: Metal Fusion (DS)

BEYBLADE: Metal Fusion - Battle Fortress (Wii)

Bomberman Live: Battlefest (PS3, 360, Wii)

Bonk: Brink of Extinction (PS3, 360, Wii)

DECA SPORTS 3 (Wii)

Lost In Shadow (Wii)

Oops! Prank Party (Wii)

Konami

New Hideo Kojima/Square Enix project?

New Hideo Kojima 'taboo' project?

Metal Gear Rising (360)

Castlevania Puzzle: Encore of the Night (iPhone)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (PS3, 360)

Def Jam Rapstar (Wii)

Def Jam Rapstar - Bundle (Wii)

Lucha Libre AAA: Heroes del Ring (PS3, 360, Wii, PSP, DSiWare)

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (PSP)

N3: Ninety-Nine Nights II (360)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2010 (iPhone)

Rocket Knight (PC, PS3, 360)

Rush'N Attack Ex-Patriot (PS3, 360)

Saw II (PS3, 360)

The Cages: Pro Style Batting Practice (Wii)

LucasArts

Lego Star Wars III (DS, PC, PS3, PSP, Wii, 360)

Monkey Island 2 SE (PC, PS3, 360)

The Force Unleashed II (DS, PC, PS3, PSP, Wii, 360)

Star Wars: The Old Republic (PC)

Majesco

Crafting Mama (DS)

Greg Hastings Paintball 2 (PS3, Wii, 360)

Swords (Wii)

Microsoft

Crackdown 2 (360)

Fable III (360, PC)

Fable III - Limited Collector's Edition (360)

Gears of War 3 (360)

Halo: Reach (360)

Project Natal games: River Rush, Joy Ride, Yoga (360)

MTV Games

Rock Band 3 (PS3, 360, Wii)

Namco Bandai

Ace Combat: Joint Assault (PSP)

Clash of the Titans (PS3, 360)

Enslaved (PS3, 360)

Dragon Ball: Origins 2 (DS)

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 (PS3, 360)

Untitled Pac-Man game

Splatterhouse (PS3, 360)

Natsume

Harvest Moon Grand Bazaar (DS)

Lufia: Curse of the Sinistrals (DS)

Nexon

Dragon Nest (PC)

Dungeon Fighter Online (PC)

Vindictus (PC)