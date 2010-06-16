E3 2010: Legend of Zelda: Ocarina coming to 3DS

Ask some people what the best game of all time is and they might say Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, an N64 game that raised the bar for 3D gameplay and adventure exponentially. And now, on the same day that Nintendo announced the newest Zelda for Wii, they also announced that Ocarina is getting remade with the third dimension and 3DS in mind.

Just how much it’s getting tweaked and how well it takes to the system are yet to be seen, but it looks like the 3DS has added another gem to its ever growing list of awesome titles. Sure we’ve played through LOZ: OoT twice already, but if 3DS looks as good as it sounds, we’re ready to go through it again.

Jun 15, 2010

