E3 2010: After all that 3D, it was 2D that stole the show

Oh the irony. 3D was meant to be the big thing at this year's E3, whether on Nintendo's sublime 3DS or Sony's expensive PS3/TV/Glasses combo. But while we know this is the tech we're going to be dealing with for the next five or six years, right now it's the newly-announced games that we can see just around the corner that we're excited about. And you know what? A lot of them are 2D.

Sure, most take advantage of current-gen tech with '2.5D' gameplay, but the mechanics of some ten great new games are significantly biased towards side-scrolling territory.

I'd just like to point out something I wrote on Radarin April 2007:

And three years later, it has.Just look at this little lot: