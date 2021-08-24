Dying Light 2 shows off new parkour and paraglider in Gamescom trailer

Dying Light 2 parkour kicked off the Xbox Gamescom 2021 presentation, with a whole trailer about leaping, bounding, and climbing across a post-apocalyptic metropolis.

The trailer introduced some of the new tools you'll be able to use as you navigate the city, including the new paraglider, which allows you to soar across the streets with ease (and, just as important, arrest your downward momentum if you're approaching the asphalt a little faster than you intended).

Aside from making us want to lace up our coolest shoes and try to run up the side of a 10 foot wall (again), the presentation also showed off some of the new factions you'll have to contend with in your travels through the city, including a group of weirdos who don homemade, medieval knight style armor. This follows the exclusive details Techland gave us last month on the different stages of progression you'll see in the infected hordes around the city, and how that will contribute to the different enemy types you must contend with.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is set to be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S on December 7. Meanwhile, the original game is still going with a very convincing-looking leak of a Switch version emerging last month - never let it be said that Techland does not support its games after launch.