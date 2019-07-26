Dying Light 2 will release on PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett in addition to current gen consoles

Ever since developer Techland announced that Dying Light 2 - it's upcoming zombie-slaying action game - would be releasing in 2020, at the tail end of this console generation, fans have been wondering whether the title would launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X in addition to their home gaming predecessors.

It would certainly make business sense, after all, and allow the sequel to 2015's Dying Light to really prove itself as a technical showcase when running on the high-powered hardware of the next generation of consoles.

Thankfully, the studio has already confirmed that Dying Light 2 will indeed release on PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett as a cross-gen title, though the exact timings of that launch are yet to be decided.

Speaking to WCCFTech, Techland's Chief Technology Officer Pawel Rohleder revealed that "the plan since the beginning of production has been to make Dying Light 2 a cross-generation title” since the studio "always has an eye on the latest new toys!”

While we've had the PS5 confirmed by Sony, we're yet to see a release window announced, but Microsoft has already stated that Xbox Project Scarlett will be releasing in Holiday 2020 alongside Halo Infinite as a launch title, so perhaps the next-gen port of Dying Light 2 could be expected around that time as well.

In other related news, Techland recently revealed that a small team in its offices are still working on DLC for the original Dying Light, so expect to see plenty more zombie content from that and its sequel over the next year and beyond.

