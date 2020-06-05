Dune cinematographer Greig Fraser says the movie will be “a standalone epic”

Anticipation remains high for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation. As we await even a glimpse at the movie’s trailer, cinematographer Greig Fraser has teased the project, detailing the “beautiful experience” of making the film and calling the director “a master.”

Fraser – who also worked on the Star Wars spin-off Rogue One – shared told Collider that the ambitious new imagining of author Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic is, despite being split into two parts, “a fully standalone epic film that people will get a lot out of when they see it”.

Twin Peaks creator David Lynch's 1984 movie was almost universally maligned, but Villeneuve has proven himself a dab hand at directing with his stunning futuristic movies Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival . Hopefully, he holds the secret formula to bringing Dune to the big screen.

Thanks to Vanity Fair , we recently got a first look at the adaptation and its cast in all their dystopian glory. With the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac on board, it’s hard not to get excited. The sci-fi epic will take place over two movies; something director Villeneuve insisted on. “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” he said. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”