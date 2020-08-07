Doom Eternal is getting a multi-part story DLC called The Ancient Gods

The Ancient Gods: Part One is the first of at least two campaign DLCs coming to Doom Eternal.

Bethesda announced the first part of the DLC at today's QuakeCon 2020 opener. A teaser breakout hasn't been uploaded at the time of writing, but you can watch the reveal at 13:05 in the video below. The full trailer will air on August 27 at Opening Night Live.

The Ancient Gods picks up after the end of the main story in a time where, due to the Slayer's actions, the armies of heaven and hell have fallen out of balance. The demons have flooded in to overtake the weakened angelic realm, so the Slayer's been called in to clean up the mess. This is just part one of the DLC, so it looks like the cleanup is going to take a while.

The teaser itself is very short, at most offering a look at what looks like a new angelic enemy or mini-boss, but executive producer Marty Stratton and game director Hugo Martin offered some more information later on stream.

"Hell was ripped, heaven was torn, and the Slayer's legend grew," Martin says. "Your rampage of destruction saved humanity from extinction, but it came at a cost. Now there's an imbalance of power in the heavens, and the true ruler of the Doom universe must rise to set things right. It's all very cool, very comic book."

"Comic book" is a good word for the setup, to say nothing of the teaser art. The Slayer may not be an amicable hero, but he's got the superhero playbook down pat: strong, silent, and perpetually fixing disasters which were caused by the fixing of disasters. Anyway, The Ancient Gods will give us more Doom Eternal, and that's enough for us.