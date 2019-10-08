Doom Eternal delayed to March 2020

Doom Eternal has a new release date: March 20, 2020. It was originally scheduled to release on November 22, 2019, but as id Software announced today, it's been delayed by four months to ensure "the best experience" possible. That's on PS4, Xbox One, and PC; the Switch version will release "after the other platforms." This delay will also affect some post-launch bonuses and content, including the multiplayer Invasion mode.

"We've made the decision to extend our launch date by a few months to March 20, 2020," id Software said in a statement on Twitter . "We know many fans will be disappointed by this delay, but we are confident that Doom Eternal will deliver a gaming experience that is worth the wait."

As part of this delay, Invasion mode, which lets you join another player's game disguised as a demon, will be released "shortly after launch." Doom 64, which was slated to launch alongside Doom Eternal on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch, has also been delayed to March 20, 2020. However, it's now available as a pre-order bonus for Doom Eternal, so at least Switch players will have something to play while they wait for their port.

Delays are always somewhat disappointing, but from what we've played of Doom Eternal, it will indeed be worth the wait. As I said in June, after playing the Doom Eternal E3 2019 demo, all I wanted to do was play more Doom Eternal . Likewise, Leon described the game as a puzzle where you and all the pieces have been fired out of a cannon . Doom Eternal feels tight and clever, and we're looking forward to playing more.