It’s a series staple, so wanting to know where to find the Doom Eternal BFG is probably something everyone is interested in. This powerful weapon can clear an entire room of enemies in a single shot and makes a clutch survival possible in the face of almost impossible odds. But where is the Doom Eternal BFG and how do you get it. Well…

How to get the Doom Eternal BFG

There’s no easy answer here as it’s the same it’s always been: play the story until it gives it to you. While you can go back and reply any level with the Doom Eternal BFG once you have it, you’ll just have to play the waiting game until that actually happens. In Doom Eternal you’ll get the BF in the mission Mars Core, which is about half the way through the game.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Mars Core level is a long one with multiple stages but you’ll get the BFG during the ‘Shoot a hole in Mars’ section where you - surprise - shoot a hole in Mars. Yes, the actual planet. You achieve this using the BFG 10,000, a giant, building sized version of the weapon which is more BFG than anyone needs in their life. Fortunately, once you’ve punched a hole in the planet’s surface the mega cannon breaks and releases the little (ish) BFG inside, for you to take with you. After that the weapon’s unlocked and yours to use, just as long as you have ammo so keep an eye for the floating, glowing green boxes that keep you and the BFG in business.