Grab your Sonic Screwdriver, a Doctor Who VR game is dropping next month

You can finally step into the wibbly-wobbly world of Doctor Who when the VR game Doctor Who: The Edge of Time debuts on November 12. PlayStack and Maze Theory have created a feature-length VR video game full of Daleks, Weeping Angels, and Cybermen, and it's up to you to maintain order in the universe.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time joins a long line of (mostly mediocre) Doctor Who video games, including 2012's Doctor Who: The Eternity Clock and 1992 PC Game Dalek Attack. Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, however, has the power to do the Who-niverse justice, as it will be the first to immerse the player completely in a virtual world. The game "combines action, adventure, and sci-fi" elements, and asks you to solve puzzles, escape dangerous environments, and battle classic Doctor Who monsters. Jodie Whittaker, the current Doctor on the BBC TV show, reprises the role, and Nicholas Briggs, voice of many of the monsters since the show's resurgence in 2005, voices the Daleks.

According to the official press release, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time is a single-player adventure game that will allow you to step into the zany shoes of the Doctor themself, wielding the sonic screwdriver to help you solve puzzles and traverse the world. The game will drop next month for PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive and HTC Vive Cosmos.

It's a safe bet that a world as vibrant and wild as the Doctor's will translate well in VR, plus, some of the show's horror elements would make for some great virtual jump scares. Imagine a Weeping Angel appearing at your elbow out of nowhere? I shiver at the thought.