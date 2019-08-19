Discover what a true gaming mouse feels like with Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED

If you know the PC gaming scene, chances are you’ve heard of the G502. Logitech G's superb range of gaming mice have long been the go-to choice for PC owners, not least because of their guaranteed best-in-class performance, unrivalled breadth of customisation, and beautiful, ergonomic design.

Since launching in 2014, the G502 series has won multiple industry awards, received near perfect user reviews from its customers, and blessed millions of PC gaming set-ups around the world. No wonder that G502 LIGHTSPEED, Logitech G's recently released wireless iteration of its best-selling mouse, is taking things to the next level.

Retaining everything gamers love about the G502, including that oh-so sleek and fearsome design (totally plastic neutral and PVC free, by the way), the LIGHTSPEED mouse is not only wireless. It also includes advanced technology including the HERO 16K sensor and POWERPLAY charging compatibility. And all this without a single compromise to the performance you expect from a Logitech G mouse.

The mouse has a number of distinct, easily identifiable advantages that leave its competitors lagging behind. There's a dual-mode scroll wheel, 400+ IPS tracking speed, and an amazing 48 hours of battery life. It really is the gaming mouse to beat – our hugely positive review from earlier this year called it, "one of the best mouse options for 2019."

G502 LIGHTSPEED is also equipped with Logitech G’s proprietary LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting tech. This reacts organically to your gameplay, screen colour, or audio for a truly immersive experience. You can even create your own dynamic palette of colours and animations with the free GHUB software. Just another extension to customizability on top of the mouse's 11 programmable buttons.