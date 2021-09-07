Devil's Reign is a "classic-style" Marvel Comics crossover event

Devil's Reign, the next chapter in writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto's Daredevil saga, will be what Marvel Comics calls a "classic-style crossover event."

The six-issue limited series is part of eight upcoming titles Marvel considers "tentpole titles" that will shape the future of the Marvel Universe in the months to come. The series begins December 1 with Devil's Reign #1, and in addition to tying into other Marvel titles, is the lead-in to an unnamed new series.

Longtime Daredevil and Spider-Man villain Kingpin is at the center of Devil's Reign, and this time he has a scheme to unleash "shocking truths" and "dark secrets" about some of Marvel's most high-profile superheroes that he's kept to himself for years.

Devil's Reign #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wilson Fisk is always looking to add to his power base, and the Mayor of New York City uses the powers of his office to outlaw superheroes and uses the knowledge he gained as leader of the underworld to rock the worlds of the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America, and Spider-Man (which may give readers an idea what titles Dark Reign will cross over with), along with Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.

He also has a new iteration of the Thunderbolts from the recent 'King in Black' event - supervillains Crossbones, TaskMaster, Typhoid Mary, Shocker, Whiplash, Rhino, and Kraven - at his command to make life even more miserable for the heroes.

And Marvel just calls that the opening salvo.

"Our Daredevil plan just kept getting bigger and bigger, to the point where it would clearly affect the Marvel Universe in huge ways," Zdarsky promises in Marvel's reveal of Checchetto's cover to issue #1.

"Thankfully, Marvel recognized this as well and gave Marco and I the opportunity to tell the story on a massive stage with Devil's Reign! This is a proper Marvel event springing from the pages of Daredevil and I think all Marvel readers will love what's coming!"

Look for more information about Devil's Reign and Marvel's December 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

The Kingpin and Typhoid Mary are among the best Daredevil villains of all time.