Destiny 2 Xur April 24 - April 28 location and Exotics

Destiny 2 Xur-day has come once again. For the weekend of April 24, you'll find Xur on Nessus in Watcher's Grave. Head to the northeast landing zone and then head northwest to Calus' ship. You'll find Xur on the outer deck. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday, April 28.



Here are all the Exotics available this weekend.

Destiny 2 Xur Exotics April 24 - April 28

Fighting Lion: this is a kinetic grenade launcher which shoots bouncy grenades that you can detonate remotely by releasing the trigger. It does bonus damage to shields, and killing enemies damaged by its grenades will refill its magazine. Those enemies are also guaranteed to drop primary ammo, so Fighting Lion is a pretty fun self-contained workhorse.

Celestial Nighthawk: golden gun fires a single high-damage shot which overpenetrates enemies. Enemies killed by this shot explode and refund Super energy. If you want to kill bosses as a Hunter, Celestial Nighthawk is the Exotic to use. A Celestial Golden Nighthawk will take one-shot many yellow-bar enemies and take a chunk out of any boss.

Hallowfire Heart: your solar abilities recharge faster, and they recharged much faster while your Super is charged. Hallowfire Heart has always been a great Exotic for Solar Titans, and it's especially handy right now because the Guardian Games event pushes players to collect laurels by getting ability kills.

Sanguine Alchemy: getting kills while standing in your Rift will extend its duration. This Exotic was totally reworked in a recent update, and while its new effect is pretty cool, it's still exceedingly niche and generally not worth an Exotic slot.

