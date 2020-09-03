Destiny 2: Beyond Light is giving Titans some flashy new ways to smash stuff

Following up on Tuesday's Warlock showcase , today Bungie outlined the new Stasis Titan abilities coming to Destiny 2 on November 10 in the Beyond Light expansion.

The Titan Stasis subclass is the Behemoth, and its abilities live up to its name. Its melee ability, Shiver Strike, summons a gauntlet of crystallized Darkness that Titans use to launch enemies backwards. The animation sends Titans careening forward, and the impact from the punch also slows nearby enemies.

Shiver Strike also ties into the new Stasis super, Glacial Quake. Titans summon a similar gauntlet at the start of this super, but they also cover themselves in Stasis crystals, increasing their damage resistance, granting unlimited melee energy, and greatly strengthening their melee attacks. While in Glacial Quake, you also move faster and jump farther, so think of it as a roaming super that lets you spam strong melee attacks.

In addition to Shiver Strike, Titans have access to Ground Control, another melee attack capable of "sending out tremors of powerful Stasis energy that leave crystals in their wake and freeze all enemies in the vicinity." Ground Control seems to be the conical AoE we've seen in previous Beyond Light trailers, and something of an alternate melee attack for Behemoths. It's possible that Ground Control is only available while Glacial Quake is active, but this is unclear.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Bungie also says that the movement boost from Glacial Quake opens up a lot of directional combos. "For example, you can cancel out of a slide into a massive Stasis-powered leap, only to cancel that just at the right moment and direct the Behemoth downward into a devastating slam," a blog post reads. This sounds like a more mobile version of the Code of the Missile arc tree, which is pretty darn cool.

Like with Warlock, we also saw one Titan Aspect and another Fragment. As a reminder, Aspects are class-specific accessories that can be equipped to modify your Stasis abilities. Fragments, meanwhile, are universal accessories that are applied to Aspects to customize their effects further. Here are all the Aspects and Fragments we know of for Titan:

Tectonic Harvest (Aspect): shattering a Stasis crystal creates a Stasis shard. This shard grants melee energy when picked up by you or your allies.

Whisper of Durance (Fragment): slow from your abilities lasts longer. For those abilities that linger, their duration will also increase (+10 Strength).

Whisper of Bonds (Fragment): Defeating frozen targets with weapons grants you super energy (-10 Intellect, -10 Discipline).