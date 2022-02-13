Demon Slayer season 3: Everything we know about the new Swordsmith Village arc

Demon Slayer season 3 (AKA Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) has been officially confirmed, and it's adapting the Swordsmith Village Arc. Better still, Studio Ufotable has already revealed the first scraps of info from the upcoming series, namely that is is a series (not a Mugen Train-style movie). We also know which chapters of the manga it will be adapting next, some of the characters who will be appearing, and also the first key art for the next set of episodes.

At this early stage, that's a surprising amount. But it's not everything. Yet, we've been in a similar position before. Demon Slayer has previously only dripfed us, much to the frustration of fans everywhere.

What about those who want more? Thanks to past history, patterns, and the manga source material we should be a little more clued in as to some of the more crucial information. Below, we'll attempt to second guess Ufotable and piece together a potential Demon Slayer season 3 release date to look forward to alongside all of the more official news.

(Image credit: Ufotable)

Nothing official yet, but we can expect Demon Slayer season 3 to release in Fall 2022 at the earliest, with Winter 2023 also a distinct possibility.

Why? Ufotable is usually very consistent with its work output. Demon Slayer debuted in Fall 2019, with the Mugen Train movie rolling into Japan in Fall 2020. Demon Slayer's Mugen Train recap arc for television began airing in Fall 2021, so it stands to reason that the streak of continuous Fall debuts for Demon Slayer won't break here.

For the unitiated, 'Fall' is one of anime's traditionally strongest release windows, running from September-November. There's a small chance the Swordsmith Village Arc release date could be pushed to the Winter 2023 (December 2022-January 2023) window, however. More as we get it.

Demon Slayer season 3 story: What arc is it adapting?

(Image credit: Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 is officially the Swordsmith Village Arc. Don't worry, we won't get into source material spoilers here, but we believe it will cover chapters 100-127 of the manga. Entertainment District Arc covered a similar range from 70-99, so this is again likely to be a 12-episode season, give or take a few episodes.

Unless there are any major deviations, it's likely to involve Tanjiro heading to Swordsmith Village to get a new weapon. As luck would have it, the village is home to an ancient weapon. But it's not all quite that straightforward in a story that draws in the Love and Mist Hashiras, and maybe a demon or two.

On a more broader note, the Entertainment District ending also tipped us off on what road the show is going to likely take beyond Demon Slayer season 3. Tengen is off the board, but still alive and kicking. He told Iguro that his likely Hashira replacement should be Tanjiro. From there, the Demon Slayers can finally strike back at their ultimate target: Muzan Kibutsuji.

Demon Slayer season 3 cast: who are the new characters and demons?

(Image credit: Ufotable)

Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae), Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono), Inosuke (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka), and Nezuko (Akari Kitou) will all return as part of the Swordsmith Village arc cast.

Joining them are two characters we've already glimpsed in the series: The Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanoji. Also expect more of the Hashiras to appear in future seasons, as well as members of the Twelve Upper Moons/Twelve Kibuki.

Haruo Satozaki is set to direct, with Akira Matsushima on character design duties.

Demon Slayer season 3 trailer: first Swordsmith Village teaser is here

The first Demon Slayer season 3 trailer is unfortunately extremely brief and doesn't tell us much at all.

As is anime's wont, the new Swordsmith Village Arc has been teased with only some brief key art of both the Love and Mist Hashira's designs. Given industry trends, we can expect a full trailer in Summer 2022, with more teasers and TV spots dotted around in the weeks before release. You can watch the 40-second trailer above.

And that's it... for now, anyway.