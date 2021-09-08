Deathloop system requirements and pre-load times: Get ready for next week

The Deathloop PC system requirements and pre-load plans are now official, and you can start getting ready to break some loops (and heads) next week.

The official post on Bethesda.net lays out three sets of PC specs and the corresponding resolution and frame rate you can expect for each one. If you want the full 4K and 60 FPS experience as you play Deathloop on PC, hopefully you've managed to get your hands on some RTX 3080 stock .

Here are the three spec guides from Bethesda:

Deathloop ultra system requirements (4K/60FPS on Ultra)

OS: 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory : 16 GB system RAM

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

Deathloop recommended system requirements (1080p/60FPS on High)

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory : 16 GB

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

Deathloop minimum system requirements (1080p/30FPS on Low)

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory : 12 GB

Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (HDD)

So that's the kind of PC you'll need to play. When you can play Deathloop will depend on your platform as well as your timezone.

Deathloop pre-load times

You'll be able to pre-load Deathloop on both PS5 and PC; for PS5 players, you'll be able to start downloading 48 hours before the game launches in your region - that is, midnight EDT on September 14 if you're in North America or just midnight local time elsewhere.

Deathloop PC preloads will begin at 1 pm EDT on September 12, and the full game will unlock on September 14 at 12:01 am EDT in North America and 12:01 am BST in the UK.