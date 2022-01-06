Dead Space remake studio is also working on an unannounced story-driven game

It looks like the studio behind the upcoming Dead Space remake has another project in the works: a new game with a strong emphasis on story.

The revelation comes via a job listing for a narrative director at Motive Montreal, which asks for potential applicants to "join us in the early stages of an exciting new project where story plays a central role," as spotted by GameRant . Read broadly, this could also describe the Dead Space remake that we already know Motive is working on. However, the other roles which are specifically being recruited to work on the Dead Space remake mention Dead Space in the title of the listing, and the remake is hopefully too far along in development at this point to be in the early stages of story creation.

Another job listing for a gameplay designer describes a role "focused on combat and AI to join our team on the early stages of a new AAA project," which is likely referring to the same thing. Taken all together, we can surmise that Motive is working on a new project in parallel with the Dead Space remake which will have a strong emphasis on story, as well as combat against AI-powered foes.

Before it signed up for a tour on Dead Space's USG Ishimura, Motive's two previous projects were Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Star Wars Squadrons. It largely created the single-player campaign for the former in collaboration with principal developer DICE. Clearly the studio has built up a lot of muscle for sci-fi storytelling at this point, but we'll have to wait and see whether that trend continues in whatever this new project turns out to be.