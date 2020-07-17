Popular

DC reveals new creative team for The Flash and "a last-page cliffhanger no reader will see coming"

By

With the artist being a familiar face to Flash fans

(Image credit: Bernard Chang/Marcelo Maiolo (DC))

Writer Kevin Shinick and artist Clayton Henry are taking over DC's long-running (pun intended) ongoing title The Flash with October 13's #763. Announced as part of DC's October 2020 solicitations, this new creative team takes over following Joshua Williamson's four-year run as writer of the title. 

"The secret history of Barry Allen’s Flash ring is revealed as the Scarlet Speedster tangles with the Trickster in a tale that starts out as fun and games but ends with a last-page cliffhanger no reader will see coming," reads DC's solicitation for The Flash #763. " Don’t skip to the end! Don’t spoil it for friends!"

Here are the covers for The Flash #763:

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Bernard Chang/Marcelo Maiolo (DC))
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: InHyuk Lee (DC))

Kevin Shinick returns to comic books in the midst of a successful career as writer, producer, director, and sometimes actor on shows such as Robot Chicken, Mad, and Disney XD's Spider-Man cartoon. The multi-hyphenate is no stranger to comics, haven written Avenging Spider-Man, Superior Carnage, and stories for Batman 80-Page Giant.

Clayton Henry is a veteran of DC, Marvel Comics, and Valiant Entertainment, and recently completed a run on Batman/Superman. He also drew the inaugural arc of The Flash Giant anthology (from scripts by Gail Simone), which was re-released as DC's 'Digital First' title Flash: Fastest Man Alive.

The Flash title will continue its twice-monthly pace, and today that means we even have an idea of what's to come in the team's second issue, #764: "Sitting idle in Iron Heights Prison for years, Dr. Alchemy found the time and knowledge he needed to finally beat the Flash once and for all. In a battle of wits and scientific knowledge as much as speed or power, Barry Allen must confront one of the Flash’s most dangerous foes before the good doctor becomes a god."

Here are the covers for The Flash #764:

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Bernard Chang/Marcelo Maiolo (DC))
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: InHyuk Lee (DC))
Chris Arrant

Chris has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the  2019 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards and the 2012 Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.