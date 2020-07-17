DC reveals new creative team for The Flash and "a last-page cliffhanger no reader will see coming"

Writer Kevin Shinick and artist Clayton Henry are taking over DC's long-running (pun intended) ongoing title The Flash with October 13's #763. Announced as part of DC's October 2020 solicitations, this new creative team takes over following Joshua Williamson's four-year run as writer of the title.

"The secret history of Barry Allen’s Flash ring is revealed as the Scarlet Speedster tangles with the Trickster in a tale that starts out as fun and games but ends with a last-page cliffhanger no reader will see coming," reads DC's solicitation for The Flash #763. " Don’t skip to the end! Don’t spoil it for friends!"

Here are the covers for The Flash #763:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bernard Chang/Marcelo Maiolo (DC)) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: InHyuk Lee (DC))

Kevin Shinick returns to comic books in the midst of a successful career as writer, producer, director, and sometimes actor on shows such as Robot Chicken, Mad, and Disney XD's Spider-Man cartoon. The multi-hyphenate is no stranger to comics, haven written Avenging Spider-Man, Superior Carnage, and stories for Batman 80-Page Giant.

Clayton Henry is a veteran of DC, Marvel Comics, and Valiant Entertainment, and recently completed a run on Batman/Superman. He also drew the inaugural arc of The Flash Giant anthology (from scripts by Gail Simone), which was re-released as DC's 'Digital First' title Flash: Fastest Man Alive.

The Flash title will continue its twice-monthly pace, and today that means we even have an idea of what's to come in the team's second issue, #764: "Sitting idle in Iron Heights Prison for years, Dr. Alchemy found the time and knowledge he needed to finally beat the Flash once and for all. In a battle of wits and scientific knowledge as much as speed or power, Barry Allen must confront one of the Flash’s most dangerous foes before the good doctor becomes a god."

Here are the covers for The Flash #764: