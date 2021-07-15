DC reveals all its Wonder Woman 80th anniversary plans including Diana's return to the DCU

Wonder Woman officially celebrates her 80th anniversary in October, and DC has revealed more of its plans to get readers in on the action.

Wonder Woman is not only one of the most iconic comic book characters in history, she's one of the most recognizable fictional characters in the world.

The character was created by psychologist William Moulton Marston and artist H.G. Peter, first appearing in All-Star Comics #8 on October 21, 1941 in a backup story at a time when female superhero characters were unusual. Wonder Woman then debuted as the lead feature of an anthology series in 1942's Sensation Comics #1 and then the star of her own solo series Wonder Woman later that same year.

The actual 80th birthday - October 21, 2021, has been declared Wonder Woman Day by DC.

Wonder Woman #780 (Image credit: DC)

What DC calls a global celebration includes a mix of previously announced titles, one brand new title (Nubia & the Amazons), and the return of Wonder Woman to the mainstream DC universe in her monthly series by writers Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad and artist Travis Moore.

Diana has been trying to return from the "Sphere of the Gods" which she elevated to in the finale of Dark Nights: Death Metal, and on October 12 in Wonder Woman #780, she will.

"Has the world moved on without her?" reads DC's description. "This special oversize story paves the way into an exciting new future for the greatest hero of them all."

Her return will be just in time as DC seems to be gearing up for a brand new Crisis featuring a leveled-up Darkseid.

The celebration will also include a free edition of 2016's Wonder Woman #1 by Greg Rucka and Liam Sharp, which began the 'Rebirth' story arc 'The Lies.'

"Why has the lasso of truth stopped working? Start down the rabbit hole as dark secrets from Wonder Woman's past unravel her present!" reads DC's description.

Free extended sample editions of the full-length graphic novels Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed (by Laurie Halse Anderson and Leila Del Duca) and Diana Princess of the Amazons (by Shannon and Dean Hale and Victoria Ying) will also be offered.

Tempest Tossed reimagines Wonder Woman's origin in this "timely story about the refugee experience, teenage activism, and finding the love and strength to create change."

Diana Princess of the Amazons stars 11-year-old Diana as the only child on the island of Themyscira in a coming of age story.

Check out a gallery of the cover images of those three free editions.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

The publisher has also revealed the contents of the October issues of a few Wonder Woman-related titles like Joëlle Jones' Wonder Woman and the anthology series Wonder Woman: Black & Gold and provided new creative details for the Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-page Super Spectacular.

Check out the latest information and preview art below including DC's descriptions.

WONDER WOMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR - on sale October 5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

An oversize super spectacular featuring new stories that capture timeless messages of hope and empowerment are presented together in this gorgeous keepsake issue.

With new adventures from acclaimed DC talent including writers Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire, Mark Waid, Tom King, Steve Orlando, G. Willow Wilson, Amy Reeder, Vita Ayala, and Stephanie Phillips, and artists Jim Cheung, Paulina Ganucheau, Jose Luis Garcia- Lopez, Joe Prado, Amy Reeder, Evan "Doc" Shaner, Isaac Goodheart, Laura Braga, Marcio Takara, and Meghan Hetrick, this one-of-a-kind special will showcase Diana’s past, present, and future to celebrate Wonder Woman's legacy.

This keepsake collection will also be available with variant covers spotlighting Wonder Woman across different incarnations including the Golden, Silver, Bronze, and Modern Ages along with cover artwork inspired by her big and small-screen incarnations, from artists Will Murai, Cat Staggs, Bruce Timm, Jen Bartel, Amy Reeder, Michael Cho, Travis Moore, and Cliff Chiang.

WONDERFUL WOMEN OF THE WORLD - on sale September 28

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

DC brings together a collection of talented writers and artists to celebrate international role models for teens and kids with a new young adult anthology. Standing for truth, justice, and equality, Wonder Woman serves as inspiration for the profiles and portraits of 23 pioneering women from around the globe.

Tales of the real-world heroes who take up Princess Diana of Themyscira's mantle and work in the fields of science, sports, activism, diplomacy, and more include Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, and Malala Yousafzai, amongst others.

Featuring a cover illustrated by acclaimed Wonder Woman artist Nicola Scott and spearheaded by The New York Times bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson (Speak, Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed) who serves as editor, the young adult anthology will hit shelves pegged to the milestone 80th anniversary celebration of Wonder Woman.

WONDER WOMAN HISTORIA: THE AMAZONS - series launch October 19

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

Best-selling DC talent Kelly Sue DeConnick (Aquaman) and Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman By Phil Jimenez Omnibus) launch one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year.

Millennia ago, Queen Hera and the goddesses of the Olympian pantheon grew greatly dissatisfied with their male counterparts... and far from their sight, they put a plan into action. A new society was born, one never before seen on Earth, capable of wondrous and terrible things, but their existence could not stay secret for long. When a despairing woman named Hippolyta crossed the Amazons' path, a series of events was set in motion that would lead to an outright war in heaven—and the creation of the Earth's greatest guardian!

One of the most unforgettable DC tales of all time begins here, with subsequent issues featuring art by modern masters Gene Ha and Nicola Scott releasing in the spring and autumn of 2022.

WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #5 - on sale October 26

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Prepare to be whisked away with an Amazon fairy tale, flown back to World War II, swept up in a nautical ghost story, and blasted by a bitter space princess! Don't miss the penultimate issue of this golden moment for Diana and her legacy written by Peter J. Tomasi, Kurt Busiek, Sanya Anwar, Trung Le Nguyen, and Josie Campbell, with art by Christian Alamy, Ben Dewey, Sanya Anwar, Trung Le Nguyen, and Carlos D’anda.

WONDER GIRL #6 - on sale October 26

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

In the latest issue written by Joëlle Jones with art by Leila del Duca, after encountering Wonder Girl and Artemis, Yara believes now more than ever that she needs to find her lost sisters. Only they hold the answers to the trauma of her past and fear of the future. Is Yara a hero? Or is she a weapon of the gods wielded to destroy all Amazons?

WONDER WOMAN: 80 YEARS OF THE AMAZON WARRIOR - on sale September 14

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Featuring acclaimed DC writers and artists like George Pérez, Phil Jimenez, William Moulton Marston, Harry G. Peter, Joye Hummel, Jill Thompson, Greg Rucka, Nicola Scott, Becky Cloonan, and Jen Bartel, this hardcover special edition spans over 400 pages and follows the famous Amazon Warrior in her enduring fight for justice.

Starting from the first appearance of Wonder Woman through some of her most incredible battles against foes like the Cheetah and Ares, this can't-miss collection of Wonder Woman through her eight decades of heroism. It includes new essays and interviews about the enduring legacy of the iconic Super Hero from Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter, Patty Jenkins, and Trina Robbins as well as never-before-collected stories.

WONDER WOMAN: ADVENTURES OF YOUNG DIANA SPECIAL - on sale October 12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Collected together for the first time, these backup stories by Eisner Award-winner Jordie Bellaire and rising star Paulina Ganucheau provide an intimate look into Wonder Woman's upbringing and the dangerous secrets of her past.

The young princess of Themyscira struggled to find her place on an island deemed paradise by many, but which is, to her, a prison. Trapped in her role as a royal and shielded from the harsh realities of Man's World, Diana yearned for adventure or at least a purpose. When ancient texts portraying her home's history go missing, she gets both. How far will our hero go to find the texts and the truths they're hiding?

What better time than her 80th anniversary to become acquainted with the best Wonder Woman stories of all time.