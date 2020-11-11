DC postpones (and renames) Wonder Women of History anthology to 2021

DC has informed retailers the non-fiction anthology OGN Wonder Women of History has been removed from its publishing calendar, with plans to reschedule it sometime next year. It has also renamed the anthology to Wonderful Women of History (emphasis ours).

"Wonderful Women of History is moving to 2021 to align with Wonder Woman's 80th-anniversary celebration and will be resolicited," reads DC's statement.

Wonderful Women of History was originally scheduled for release on December 1, to align with the planned December 25 release of the film Wonder Woman 1984. While that film remains scheduled for release on December 25, this is the second Wonder Woman-related project that DC has removed 'from aligning' with the film, with it also coming out in 2021 to align with the character's anniversary.

Wonder Woman debuted in October 21, 1941's Sensation Comics #8.

Back on September 19, one of the anthology's writers, Lilah Sturges, tweeted that the book was about to be printed.

"I recently wrote a biographical story about Ruth Bader Ginsburg for DC Comics’ Wonder Women of History," Sturges tweeted. "Tonight I had to rewrite the ending of the story just in time for the book to go to the printer. The saddest editorial change I have ever had to make. Rest In Peace, RBG."

Here's a three-page, unlettered preview of Wonderful Women of History:

The complete list of stories, and their authors, are:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - written by Lilliam Rivera and drawn by Anastasia Longoria

Ruth Bader Ginsburg - written by Lilah Sturges and drawn by Devaki Neogi

Elizabeth Warren - written and drawn by Renae De Liz

Rashida Tlaib - written and drawn by Marguerite Dabaie

Teara Fraser - written by Traci Sorell and drawn by Natasha Donovan

Beyoncé - written by Mikki Kendall and drawn A. D'Amico

Edith Windsor - written by Amanda Deibert and drawn by Cat Staggs

Marsha P. Johnson - written by Jadzia Axelrod and drawn by Michaela Washington

Emma Gonzalez - written by Kami Garcia and drawn by Igzell

Judith Heumann - written by Marieke Nijkamp and drawn by Ashanti Fortson

Ellen Ochoa - written by Cecil Castellucci and drawn by Carina Guevara

Shi Zhengli - written by Emily X.R. Pan and drawn by Wendy Xu

Serena Williams - written by Danielle Paige and drawn by Brittney Williams

Tig Notaro - written by Sara Farizan and drawn by Nicole Goux

Keiko Agena - written by Sarah Kuhn and drawn by Lynn Yoshii

Dominique Dawes - written by Danny Lore and drawn by Robyn Smith

Janelle Monae - written by Vita Ayala and drawn by O'Neill Jones

In addition to these 17 stories, there will be pin-ups by Weshoyot Alvitre, Colleen Doran, Agnes Garbowska, Bex Glendining, Ashley A. Woods, and Safiya Zerrougui.

