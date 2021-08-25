DC delays Justice League, Batman / Catwoman, 26 more comics due to supply chain issues

DC has informed retailers that a sizeable portion of its upcoming releases will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic's ongoing impact on global supply chains.
"DC faces an unprecedented strain on the global supply chain, affecting all of us in the comic industry and beyond," reads a statement circulated to retailers by DC marketing manager Albert Ching on August 25.
"Up to this point, we've been able to keep delays and shortages to a minimum, but with recent notifications about covid-related port closures, international and domestic freight delays, workforce shortages, and a severely allocated paper supply, we are unable to continue to manage this situation without disruption."
DC has now revised the release dates for 28 upcoming single issues, along with seven collected editions. Although this is the initial list, DC's spokesperson says the company does "expect further shifts in the future. DC will communicate these moves clearly and quickly."
Currently, it appears DC has decided to delay the digital release dates of these issues to remain day-and-date with the print editions.
Here is a list of the affected individual comic books, and their updated release dates:
- Batman: Reptilian #5 - November 2
- Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two #4 - September 14
- Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two #5 - September 21
- Batman: The Long Halloween Special #1 - October 19
- Batman/Catwoman #8 - October 19
- Batman the Detective #5 - September 21
- Blue & Gold #2 - September 7
- Blue & Gold #3 - September 28
- Green Lantern 2021 Annual - September 7
- Hardware: Season One #2 - September 21
- Justice League #67 - September 14
- Locke & Key/The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #2 - September 28
- Nubia & the Amazons #1 - October 19
- Static: Season One #3 - August 31
- Static: Season One #4 - October 12
- Static: Season One #5 - November 16
- Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #3 - November 2
- Suicide Squad 2021 Annual - September 7
- Superman: Son of Kal-El #3 - September 14
- Superman '78 #3 - November 2
- Superman Son of Kal-El #3 - September 21
- Teen Titans Academy #7 - October 12
- Teen Titans Academy #8 - November 2
- Wonder Girl #4 - October 12
- Wonder Girl #5 - November 9
- Wonder Girl #6 - November 23
- Wonder Girl #7 - December 7
And here are the affected collections, and their revised release dates
- Batman: No Man's Land Omnibus Vol. 1 - January 11, 2022
- Deathstroke by Christopher Priest Omnibus - October 5
- Justice League Dark: The New 52 Omnibus - November 9
- Static: Season One #6 - December 21
- Superboy and the Legion of Super-Heroes (Tabloid Edition) - February 15, 2022
- The Books of Magic Omnibus Vol. 2 - January 11, 2022
While you wait, make sure you've read the best DC comics of all time.