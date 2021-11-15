DC's Justice League joins US government in big COVID-19 kids vaccination drive

DC's superheroes - including Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman - are going to be the face of COVID-19 vaccination sites for kids as part of a partnership between the comic publisher (and its parent company WarnerMedia), the Biden-Harris administration of the US government, and the Children's Hospital Association.

(Image credit: DC)

The team-up was announced Sunday at the Texas Children's Hospital in Houston as part of a ceremony with US first lady Dr. Jill Biden and representatives from the hospital and DC - including professional cosplayers dressed as Wonder Woman and Superman.

"The DC Super Heroes have been symbols of hope, strength, and wonder to children of all ages for over 80 years," says Pam Lifford, WarnerMedia's global brands and experiences president (which includes DC) Pam Lifford. "We are truly honored to be supporting the real-life heroic work at Children's Hospitals to promote childhood vaccinations against COVID-19."

For this effort, DC has created superhero-themed decorations (such as posters) for the children's vaccination sites, and will be providing giveaway items (DC-branded bandages, coloring books, activity books) to children's hospitals across the US intended to be given to anyone that receives a COVID-19 vaccine.

This isn't a DC-only event, as a Marvel coloring and activity book featuring Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America can also be seen in one of the Texas Children's Hospital photographs from the Sunday event.

(Image credit: DC)

The collaboration is the third major partnership between WarnerMedia and the Biden-Harris administration, following a series of COVID-19 awareness and education campaigns, as well as the 'Getting There' PSA campaign.