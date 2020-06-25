Dark Horse severs ties with writer/editor Scott Allie

Dark Horse Comics has announced it will no longer be working with editor/writer Scott Allie. The Milwaukee, Oregon-based publisher says it "apologizes to fans, creators, and employees for all the damage and hurt Scott has caused", referring to various sexual misconduct allegations against him by co-workers.

"Effective immediately, Dark Horse Comics will not be working with Scott Allie now or in the future," reads the statement. "We apologize to fans, creators and employees for all the damage and hurt Scott has caused. His removal from every Dark Horse project will be followed by sincere and active change."

This decision comes after former Dark Horse publicist/editor Shawna Gore alleged this week that Allie sexually assaulted her during a 1999 company trip to a Chicago comic convention, and continued to harass her during her time with the company.

Dark Horse's statement this week acknowledges Gore's allegations.

"We believe Shawna Gore," reads the statement. "It is critical that employees feel safe, secure and supported in the workplace. They should feel safe in making these inexcusable actions known without fear of reprisal. Creators must be proud to call us their publisher. Dark Horse Comics will dedicate itself to ensuring that this will not ever happen again. We can and will do better."

Allie worked with Dark Horse continually as a writer and editor since first being hired by the publisher in 1994. Allie rose through the ranks at Dark Horse, promoted to senior managing editor in 2005, and editor in chief in 2012.

In 2015 after Allie admitted to sexual misconduct allegations against him by a comics creator, Dark Horse moved him to a newly-created position as executive senior editor.

In 2017, the publisher announced that Allie's employment would be ending but he would remain part of the company as a freelance writer and editor on what Dark Horse described as "several key projects" which go on to include several Fight Club sequels, the Umbrella Academy franchise, and Mike Mignola's Hellboy titles - all three creator-owned projects which he helped acquire for the publisher as an employee.

Mignola also tweeted a statement following Gore's allegations, saying he would be discontinuing work with Allie.