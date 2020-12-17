Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X ports will take advantage of all the "technical possibilities", according to CD Projekt Red

The next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 will use all of the tech at CD Projekt Red's disposal, according to a new interview.



Speaking to Bloomberg TV, co-founder and joint CEO Marcin Iwinski outlined the changes that PS5 and Xbox Series X players will experience when the updated version launches next year.

Discussing the fact that next-gen players are able to enjoy the current version of the game, Iwinski also noted that they'd be able to upgrade to the new version for free once it releases. And while he claims that the game "works great because of the higher capability of the new consoles," it'll also benefit from their improved features: "with the next-gen update, we'll use all the functionalities of the new functions and technical possibilities provided by the new platforms."

Iwinski doesn't go into detail about what changes will be available in the next-gen versions, but we can definitely speculate. On PS5, it seems likely that CDPR will take advantage of the DualSense and its impressive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The Xbox doesn't offer that same controller tech, but it's a reasonably safe bet to assume the game will be taking advantage of the Series X's speed, high frame rates, and quick resume.

While Cyberpunk 2077 seems to run pretty well on the PS5 and Xbox Series X even without the upgrade, it's been a different story on last-gen consoles. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are plagued by bugs and glitches, causing CDPR to issue an apology and point disappointed players in the direction of refunds if they don't want to wait for improvements to the game, currently scheduled for January and February.

