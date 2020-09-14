First Cyberpunk 2077 Platinum trophy has already been claimed

The game itself might not be set to release for more than two months, but that hasn’t stopped someone from claiming the first Cyberpunk 2077 Platinum trophy. Earlier today, Łukasz Babiel, QA lead at developer CD Projekt Red, shared a screenshot showing off their 100% completion of the game with the caption “just a normal day at work”.

That claim was later corroborated by global community lead Marcin Momot, who congratulated Babiel as “the first person to get that Platinum Trophy in Cyberpunk 2077.” Babiel later confirmed, however, that the trophy was “a collective effort,” suggesting that multiple QA developers helped out with the process.

The team effort means that Babiel doesn’t know exactly how long it took to grab the trophy, but his screenshot does show off how many achievements are available. It looks as though as well as the Platinum, Cyberpunk 2077 will feature 26 Bronze, 17 Silver, and one Gold trophy.

As member of CD Projekt Red staff, Babiel and co obviously have a significant headstart over the rest of us, who will have to wait until the Cyberpunk 2077 release date on November 19 to even start making our own trophy hunting progress. While the team might have had an advantage, however, there’s no taking away from their achievement.

The fact that the QA staff seem to be testing trophies seems like a good omen. Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed twice from its original April release date, but with all the trophies available and Babiel saying that the team is planning “speedrun contests,” it’s starting to look like the game is finally nearing completion.

