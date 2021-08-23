Cult horror classic Fright Night resurrected with an official sequel - in comics

The iconic comedic horror film Fright Night is returning - in comic books. Working directly with the original 1985 film's writer/director/creator Tom Holland (no, not that Tom Holland), American Mythology Productions is publishing the first true canonical sequel to that film - the previous sequels and remakes have been cast aside by Holland, ala the Halloween franchise.

Fright Night: Dead by Dawn #1 main cover (Image credit: Roy Allen Martinez (American Mythology Productions))

Since its release in 1985, Fright Night has become a cult classic that spawned a sequel, a remake, and then a sequel to that remake. It even spawned a comic book series in the late '80s and early '90s from Now Comics, although those issues have never been reprinted, collected, or made available digitally.

In 2019, Holland managed to reacquire the full rights to the Fright Night franchise and has been working on new Fright Night material ever since.

Scheduled to debut November 24, the comic book series Fright Night: Dead by Dawn picks up one year after the events of the film and finds the group of DIY vampire hunters still chasing the undead. The group is comprised of a horror movie icon turned late night tv host (Peter Vincent), A teenage horror fan (Charley Brewster), and his girlfriend (Amy Peterson).

American Mythology's publisher James Kuhoric is writing this series, with art by Cyrus Mesarcia. In addition to the main cover by Roy Allan Martinez, there are variants by Buz Hasson/Ken Haeser and Neil Vokes.

Fright Night: Dead by Dawn #1 goes on sale on November 24.