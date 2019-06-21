Crash Team Racing guide: Everything you need to complete Nitro Fueled and win online

Whether you're taking on N. Tropy, struggling to beat Pinstripe, or racing online, our Crash Team Racing guide has everything you need to become the best at Nitro Fueled. We've got everything from tips and tricks to the best characters, how to unlock N. Tropy, our complete review, and more. This Crash Team Racing guide has all you need to become the best kart racer of all time, so start your engines!

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled review

If you're pondering whether to pick up Crash's return to kart racing glory, you should read our Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled review. This is the bandicoot's first driving escapade since Crash Tag Team Racing on the PS2, and it's back with a bang as the Crash Team Racing everyone knew and loved back in the day, but somehow it's even better.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled guides

Crash Team Racing tips

While this remake of a classic is essentially the old game with a brand new coat of paint, there's plenty of things to learn and incorporate into your game to beat your foes on the track. Our Crash Team Racing tips covers everything you need to know, from power-ups and shortcuts to cheats and the Pit Stop.

Crash Team Racing cheats

Just like the old game, there's a whole host of Crash Team Racing cheats you can use to modify how the game plays, and even unlock a classic character... Penta Parrot? No, that's not quite right... We've got all the cheat codes in the game, but unfortunately the demo for Spyro 2: Ripto's Revenge is missing this time around!

Crash Team Racing shortcuts

Struggling to win races online? It might be because you're not using all of the Crash Team Racing shortcuts available in the game because trust us, there's a lot. From simple ones like the alternate paths in Hot Air Skyway and Hyper Spaceway to the difficult jumps in Blizzard Bluff and Assembly Lanes, if you can master every single one of these shortcuts, you're a Crash Team Racing genius.

Crash Team Racing N. Tropy

Crash Team Racing N. Tropy is one of the most infamous characters of all time, because to unlock him, you need to beat every single one of his time trials. They're not easy by any means; you're going to need to master your power slides and turbo boosts, all while sticking to the racing line. Good luck!

Best Crash Team Racing characters

Back in the original, to stand a chance at winning every race and beating the hardest time trials, you had to use the absolute best character *cough* Penta Penguin *cough*. That's not the case anymore though because the best Crash Team Racing characters is completely different, so make sure you check out our guide to know who you should be using.

Crash Team Racing Grand Prix

The Crash Team Racing Grand Prix is the name of the post-launch DLC Beenox has planned for the game, and it looks promising. Three seasons of content have already been revealed, introducing fan favourite characters like Baby T, Tawna Bandicoot, and... Spyro the Dragon! Seriously, check out all we know on the Crash Team Racing Grand Prix to find out more.