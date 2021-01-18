Control is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on Thursday

Control will be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC later this week, Xbox has revealed.

As you can see in the tweet below from the official Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account, Control will be made available for PC subscribers later this week on January 21. On Thursday you'll be able to venture into the Oldest House for yourself and throw anything and everyone around to your heart's content.

Things you can control in Control: see below​Things you can’t control: your hype until it’s available in 4 days. pic.twitter.com/SfPGGqx18uJanuary 17, 2021

This all comes after Control was made available for Xbox Game Pass on consoles last month. In fact, Control was made available for both Xbox consoles and Android devices that month through Xbox Game Pass streaming, so you could play it both on your couch and on the go.

There's now less than a month to go until the Control: Ultimate Edition launches for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. While the game is available on all three next-gen consoles, the next-gen features, such as support for 60 frames per second aren't available yet, but will launch for all next-gen owners on February 2. That's only for digital owners of the Ultimate Edition however, as owners of the physical version will have to wait another 30 days, until March 2, to take advantage of the upgraded edition's features.

Control: Ultimate Edition bundles the game and both DLC packs - The Foundation and AWE - into one launch. The version of Control that's available through Xbox Game Pass is the standard edition, so you'll have to purchase both DLC expansion separately if you're playing it through the subscription service.

